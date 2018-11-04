Orquesta sinfónica de MadridFormed 1903
Orquesta sinfónica de Madrid
1903
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orquesta Sinfónica de Madrid (unofficial English name, Madrid Symphony Orchestra), founded in 1903, is the oldest existing Spanish symphony orchestra in Spain not linked to an opera house.
Tracks
Concerto in B flat major for violin and strings (2nd mvt: Andante)
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in B flat major for violin and strings (2nd mvt: Andante)
Concerto in B flat major for violin and strings (2nd mvt: Andante)
Last played on
Borne on the wings of the summering swallows!
Isaac Albéniz
Borne on the wings of the summering swallows!
Borne on the wings of the summering swallows!
Last played on
Merlin: Orchestral Prelude
Isaac Albéniz
Merlin: Orchestral Prelude
Merlin: Orchestral Prelude
Last played on
Scherzo for orchestra
Édouard Lalo
Scherzo for orchestra
Scherzo for orchestra
Last played on
La Dolores: Jota
Tomás Bretón
La Dolores: Jota
La Dolores: Jota
Last played on
