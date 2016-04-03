xKore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6c5.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3291225d-411f-4aa9-a28b-afea026263dd
xKore Tracks
Sort by
Gangsta Talk (feat. xKore)
STEREOLIEZ
Gangsta Talk (feat. xKore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Gangsta Talk (feat. xKore)
Performer
Last played on
Untitled
xKore
Untitled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Untitled
Last played on
Need You (feat. Zoe & Naomi)
xKore
Need You (feat. Zoe & Naomi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Need You (feat. Zoe & Naomi)
Last played on
Ladies
xKore
Ladies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Ladies
Last played on
Everybody Rock
xKore
Everybody Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Everybody Rock
Last played on
Hello
xKore
Hello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Hello
Last played on
The Saw
xKore
The Saw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
The Saw
Last played on
Boom
xKore
Boom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Boom
Last played on
Diamonds
xKore
Diamonds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Diamonds
Last played on
Stabs
xKore
Stabs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Stabs
Last played on
Full Russian
xKore
Full Russian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Full Russian
Last played on
Domination
xKore
Domination
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Domination
Last played on
From Nothing
xKore
From Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
From Nothing
Last played on
Otherside
xKore
Otherside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Otherside
Last played on
Need You
xKore
Need You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Need You
Last played on
Hello (Dub)
xKore
Hello (Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6c5.jpglink
Hello (Dub)
Last played on
xKore Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist