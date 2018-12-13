Alan KendallBorn 9 September 1944
Alan Kendall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/329049fb-7711-4dfe-8723-2f760f3b0996
Alan Kendall Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Kendall (born 9 September 1944, in Darwen, Lancashire) is an English musician and was the lead guitarist for the popular band the Bee Gees, in an unofficial capacity from 1971 until 1980, and again from 1987 until 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alan Kendall Tracks
Sort by
Love You Inside Out
Alan Kendall
Love You Inside Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7d0.jpglink
Love You Inside Out
Last played on
Back to artist