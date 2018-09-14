Andy ScottSaxophonist and composer. Born 15 June 1966
Andy Scott
1966-06-15
Andy Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Scott (born 15 June 1966 in Bournemouth) is a British tenor saxophonist, "equally at home in jazz and classical contexts", and award-winning composer who has made "important and sometimes mould-breaking contributions to the repertoire". He is currently Composer in Residence for Foden's Band. He has played with the Halle Orchestra, has formed and played with several ensembles, and who's musical style is rooted in big band jazz, Latin and funk.
Andy Scott Tracks
Sonata for Saxophone and Harp
Andy Scott
Sonata for Saxophone and Harp
Sonata for Saxophone and Harp
Sonata for Saxophone and Harp (2nd mvt)
Andy Scott
Sonata for Saxophone and Harp (2nd mvt)
Sonata for Saxophone and Harp (2nd mvt)
Salt Of The Earth (Movement 2)
Andy Scott
Salt Of The Earth (Movement 2)
Salt Of The Earth (Movement 2)
Whisper Goodbye
Andy Scott
Whisper Goodbye
Whisper Goodbye
A Child Like You
Lauren Scott, Anna-Clare Monk, Fodens Brass Band, Michael Fowles & Andy Scott
A Child Like You
A Child Like You
