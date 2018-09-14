Andy Scott (born 15 June 1966 in Bournemouth) is a British tenor saxophonist, "equally at home in jazz and classical contexts", and award-winning composer who has made "important and sometimes mould-breaking contributions to the repertoire". He is currently Composer in Residence for Foden's Band. He has played with the Halle Orchestra, has formed and played with several ensembles, and who's musical style is rooted in big band jazz, Latin and funk.