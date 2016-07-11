Imogen Jennifer Heap (born 9 December 1977) is an English singer, songwriter, record producer and audio engineer. She is known for her involvement in electronic music and as a member of the short-lived project Frou Frou. Born in the London Borough of Havering, Heap became classically trained in piano, cello and clarinet at a young age. She began writing songs at the age of 13 and, while attending boarding school, taught herself both guitar and drums, as well as music production on Atari computers. Heap signed to independent record label Almo Sounds at the age of 18 and later began working with experimental pop band Acacia, alongside Guy Sigsworth, as a frequent guest vocalist.

She subsequently released her debut album, an alternative rock record, iMegaphone (1998), again with assistance from Sigsworth working as a producer on the album. However, as funding for Almo Sounds began to decline, Heap was dropped from the label. In the following period while without a label she performed multiple songs for the film G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time, released two singles, and was featured on guitarist Jeff Beck's 2001 album You Had It Coming. In early 2002, Heap and Sigsworth formed the electronic duo Frou Frou, and released their only album to date, Details (2002), to critical acclaim. The duo broke up in late 2003, though they did reform temporarily to record a cover of the Bonnie Tyler song "Holding Out for a Hero" as part of the Shrek 2 soundtrack.