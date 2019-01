Ronnie Free (born Ronald Guy Free on January 15, 1936, in Charleston, South Carolina) is an American jazz drummer. His recording credits date back to the 1950s and he has collaborated with many notable jazz musicians including pianists Mose Allison, Oscar Pettiford, Sonny Clark, and bandleader Woody Herman.

