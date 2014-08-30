Ronnie FreeBorn 15 January 1936
Ronnie Free
1936-01-15
Ronnie Free Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronnie Free (born Ronald Guy Free on January 15, 1936, in Charleston, South Carolina) is an American jazz drummer. His recording credits date back to the 1950s and he has collaborated with many notable jazz musicians including pianists Mose Allison, Oscar Pettiford, Sonny Clark, and bandleader Woody Herman.
Ronnie Free Tracks
If You Live
Addison Farmer
If You Live
If You Live
The Seventh Son
Mose Allison
The Seventh Son
The Seventh Son
