Great White is an American hard rock band, formed in Los Angeles in 1977. The band gained popularity during the 1980s and early 1990s. The band released several albums in the late 1980s and gained airplay on MTV with music videos for songs like "Once Bitten, Twice Shy". The band reached their peak popularity with the album ...Twice Shy in 1989.

The band continued to release new material into the 1990s, although none of their material charted in the United States. The band broke up in 2001. Soon thereafter, lead singer Jack Russell started to tour with new musicians as "Jack Russell's Great White", a group which occasionally included the band's co-founding guitarist Mark Kendall. This band made headlines when in 2003 a Rhode Island nightclub at which they were playing caught fire, leading to the deaths of 100 people, including band member Ty Longley. Great White reformed in 2006. In 2011, Russell left the band, starting to tour again as "Jack Russell's Great White", and was replaced by Terry Ilous of XYZ.