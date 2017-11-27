Adam CohenCanadian singer-songwriter. Born 18 September 1972
Adam Cohen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32812b1f-c62e-4625-be28-812c190e5219
Adam Cohen Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Cohen (born September 18, 1972) is a Canadian musician and singer-songwriter. As a recording artist, he has released four major label albums, three in English and one in French. His album We Go Home was released on September 15, 2014. Currently residing in Los Angeles, he is also part of the pop-rock band Low Millions.
He is the son of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, and also the ambassador of the Cohen family to art exhibits of Leonard Cohen Art, attending and doing press and media for openings around the world for his father's paintings and drawings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adam Cohen Tracks
Sort by
Too Real
Adam Cohen
Too Real
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Real
Last played on
Lie Alone
Adam Cohen
Lie Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lie Alone
Last played on
Song Of Me And You
Adam Cohen
Song Of Me And You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song Of Me And You
Last played on
Amazing
Adam Cohen
Amazing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amazing
Last played on
We Go Home
Adam Cohen
We Go Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023wfwp.jpglink
We Go Home
Last played on
Steer Your Way
Michael Chaves
Steer Your Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br510.jpglink
Steer Your Way
Last played on
What Other Guy
Adam Cohen
What Other Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Other Guy
Last played on
Don't Mean Anything (Album Version)
Adam Cohen
Don't Mean Anything (Album Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Much to Learn
Adam Cohen
So Much to Learn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Much to Learn
Last played on
Fall Apart
Adam Cohen
Fall Apart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fall Apart
Last played on
Like a Man
Adam Cohen
Like a Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like a Man
Last played on
Put Your Bags Down
Adam Cohen
Put Your Bags Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put Your Bags Down
Last played on
Uniform
Adam Cohen
Uniform
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uniform
Last played on
Love Is
Adam Cohen
Love Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is
Last played on
Matchbox
Adam Cohen
Matchbox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Matchbox
Last played on
Adam Cohen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Guy Garvey - Branded a Songwriter
-
Alexandra Burke performs Hallelujah
-
"Simplicity mixed with an insane sophistication" - Rufus Wainwright on Leonard
-
This opera singer's cover of Hallelujah may well bring a tear to your eye
-
Rufus Wainwright Interview
-
"I've heard there was a secret chord"... Jacob Collier's stunning tribute to Leonard Cohen
-
So long, Leonard Cohen
-
Leonard Cohen: "I've always had the sense of being able to do exactly what I wanted as it came to me"
-
Leonard Cohen speaks about how he wrote Hallelujah
-
Leonard Cohen speaks to Mark Lawson in a rare interview from 2007
Back to artist