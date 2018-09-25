VetiverFormed 2002
Vetiver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw0m.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/328068c9-ee60-408e-8c24-b1dc1ae08b94
Vetiver Biography (Wikipedia)
Vetiver is an American folk band headed by songwriter Andy Cabic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vetiver Tracks
Sort by
You May Be Blue
Vetiver
You May Be Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
You May Be Blue
Last played on
Blue Driver
Vetiver
Blue Driver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Blue Driver
Last played on
Been So Long
Vetiver
Been So Long
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Been So Long
Last played on
Everyday (6 Music Session, 25 Feb 2009)
Vetiver
Everyday (6 Music Session, 25 Feb 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Sister (6 Music Session, 25 Feb 2009)
Vetiver
Sister (6 Music Session, 25 Feb 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Rolling Sea (6 Music Session, 25 Feb 2009)
Vetiver
Rolling Sea (6 Music Session, 25 Feb 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
I Know No Pardon
Vetiver
I Know No Pardon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
I Know No Pardon
Last played on
Arboretum
Vetiver
Arboretum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Arboretum
Last played on
Ride Ride Ride
Vetiver
Ride Ride Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Ride Ride Ride
Last played on
Current Carry
Vetiver
Current Carry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Current Carry
Last played on
Another Reason to Go - Riley Session 151015
Vetiver
Another Reason to Go - Riley Session 151015
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Another Reason to Go - Riley Session 151015
Last played on
I Must Be In A Good Place Now
Vetiver
I Must Be In A Good Place Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
I Must Be In A Good Place Now
Last played on
Road To Ronderlin
Vetiver
Road To Ronderlin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Road To Ronderlin
Last played on
Roll On Babe
Vetiver
Roll On Babe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Roll On Babe
Last played on
Rolling Sea
Vetiver
Rolling Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Rolling Sea
Last played on
Sister
Vetiver
Sister
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Sister
Last played on
Wonder Why
Vetiver
Wonder Why
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Wonder Why
Last played on
Can't You tell
Vetiver
Can't You tell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Can't You tell
Last played on
Go Easy
Vetiver
Go Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Go Easy
Last played on
Right Away
Vetiver
Right Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Right Away
Last played on
More Of This
Vetiver
More Of This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
More Of This
Last played on
Streets Of Your Town
Vetiver
Streets Of Your Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Streets Of Your Town
Last played on
Wishing Well
Vetiver
Wishing Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Wishing Well
Last played on
Worse for Wear
Vetiver
Worse for Wear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0m.jpglink
Worse for Wear
Last played on
Vetiver Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist