Buranovskiye Babushki (Russian: Бурановские Бабушки,; Udmurt: Брангуртысь песянайёс, Brangurtyś Pesänajos; meaning "Buranovo Grannies") is a Russian (Udmurtian) ethno-pop band containing eight elderly women. They are from the village of Buranovo (Brangurt), Udmurtia, halfway between the Volga and the Urals in Russia. Buranovskiye Babushki represented Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan where they finished second. The band consists of eight "grandmothers", but only six were allowed to appear on the Eurovision stage due to contest rules. The band performs most of their songs in the Udmurt language.