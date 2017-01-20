Buranovo GranniesBuranovo Grannies
Buranovskiye Babushki (Russian: Бурановские Бабушки,; Udmurt: Брангуртысь песянайёс, Brangurtyś Pesänajos; meaning "Buranovo Grannies") is a Russian (Udmurtian) ethno-pop band containing eight elderly women. They are from the village of Buranovo (Brangurt), Udmurtia, halfway between the Volga and the Urals in Russia. Buranovskiye Babushki represented Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan where they finished second. The band consists of eight "grandmothers", but only six were allowed to appear on the Eurovision stage due to contest rules. The band performs most of their songs in the Udmurt language.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
