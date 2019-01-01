Léo Gandelman (born Leonardo Gandelman on August 10, 1956, in Rio de Janeiro) is a Brazilian saxophonist, composer and producer. He has played with Lulu Santos, and guest appeared in Titãs' single "Televisão". He is also famous for composing Brazilian telenovelas, films and series soundtracks.

Although he spent his childhood studying classical music, he ended up furthering studies on saxophone, composition and arrangements at Berklee College of Music.