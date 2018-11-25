Wilbur de ParisBorn 11 January 1900. Died 3 January 1973
Wilbur de Paris
1900-01-11
Wilbur de Paris Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilbur De Paris (January 11, 1900 – January 3, 1973) was a trombone player and band leader known for mixing Dixieland jazz with swing.
Wilbur de Paris Tracks
Jeepers Creepers
Change Of Key Boogie
Madagascar
Jubilee
Wolverine Blues
The Martinique
Wrought Iron Rag
Battle Hymn Of The Republic
Are You From Dixie?
The Pearls
Under the Double Eagle
Minorca
