Janette Anne Dimech (10 October 1951 in London), who performs under the name Jeanette, is an English-born Spanish singer who has resided in Spain since the age of 12, and sings primarily in Spanish. She has also recorded songs in several different languages. Besides Spanish, they include English (her native language), French, Portuguese, German and Japanese. Jeanette has completed seven albums. Besides appearances and duets with stars such as Julio Iglesias, José Luis Perales, Mocedades, Sacha Distel, Raphael, and Formula V.

In 2010, 20 minutos described Jeanette as "a legend of Spanish music and muse of independent pop".