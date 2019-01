Le Car was an American electronic musical group from Detroit, Michigan, comprising Ian Clark and Adam Lee Miller. From 1995 to 1998, Le Car generated club techno and lo-fi electronica. Miller later went on to form ADULT.; Clark formed Perspects.

