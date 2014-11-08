Le CarFormed 1995. Disbanded 1998
Le Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32772856-02f9-4457-be48-24472ec64df3
Le Car Biography (Wikipedia)
Le Car was an American electronic musical group from Detroit, Michigan, comprising Ian Clark and Adam Lee Miller. From 1995 to 1998, Le Car generated club techno and lo-fi electronica. Miller later went on to form ADULT.; Clark formed Perspects.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Le Car Tracks
Sort by
Flame Job
Le Car
Flame Job
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flame Job
Last played on
Cinematic Automatic
Le Car
Cinematic Automatic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Car Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist