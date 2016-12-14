Sigmund GrovenBorn 16 March 1946
Sigmund Groven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-03-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32743845-1e07-4009-8f46-c404bbe84c95
Sigmund Groven Biography (Wikipedia)
Sigmund Groven (born 16 March 1946 in Heddal, Telemark) is a Norwegian classical harmonica player, today considered one of the world's leading classical harmonica players. He plays with a large number of the world's leading musicians and orchestras, and he has made about 26 recordings yet in his own name. His repertoire ranges from popular and folk music to his own compositions, from Bach to contemporary music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sigmund Groven Tracks
Sort by
Legends For Harmonica And Strings - I: Prelude And Telemark Ballad
Sigmund Groven
Legends For Harmonica And Strings - I: Prelude And Telemark Ballad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sigmund Groven Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist