Sunleif RasmussenBorn 19 March 1961
Sunleif Rasmussen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1961-03-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/327320a4-b6d2-4aa3-a968-fccfe32752ab
Sunleif Rasmussen Biography (Wikipedia)
Sunleif Rasmussen (born March 19, 1961 in Sandur in the Faroe Islands) is the foremost Faroese composer of classical music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sunleif Rasmussen Tracks
Sort by
The Playful Northern Lights Return (Like the Golden Sun)
Sunleif Rasmussen
The Playful Northern Lights Return (Like the Golden Sun)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Playful Northern Lights Return (Like the Golden Sun)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist