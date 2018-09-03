GaggleFormed 2009
Gaggle is an all-girl alternative choir based in London. They were formed in 2009 and released their first album From the Mouth of the Cave in 2012. The group currently has 22 members, each of whom goes by a single-name pseudonym. The main songwriters are Deborah Coughlin and her former 586 bandmate, Simon Dempsey.
Bang On The Drum (6 Music Session, 3 Sep 2012)
Power Of Money (6 Music Session, 3 Sep 2012)
Waterfall (6 Music Session, 3 Sep 2012)
Krummavisur
Traditional Icelandic, MaJiKer & Gaggle
Composer
Last played on
Army Of Birds (excerpt)
Simon Dempsey, Deborah Coughlin, Gaggle & Dana Jade
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Make Love, not War
Gaggle
Performer
Leave the City
Gaggle
Performer
Claws
Gaggle
Performer
Army Of Birds
Gaggle
Performer
Crows
Gaggle
Last played on
Power Of Money
Gaggle
Last played on
Army of Birds
Gaggle
Last played on
The Cave
Gaggle
Last played on
Happy is the Country
Gaggle
Last played on
Liar
Gaggle
Last played on
I Hear Flies
Gaggle
Last played on
Cigarettes
Gaggle
Last played on
Mowgli's Road
Gaggle
Last played on
Crows (Pete Heartstrings remix)
Gaggle
Last played on
