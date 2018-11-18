Jack WildBorn 30 September 1952. Died 1 March 2006
Jack Wild
1952-09-30
Jack Wild Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Wild (30 September 1952 – 1 March 2006) was an English actor and singer, best known for his debut role as the Artful Dodger in Oliver!, (1968) for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor as well as Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.
Wild is also known for his roles as Jimmy in the NBC children's television series H.R. Pufnstuf (1969) and in the accompanying 1970 feature film as well as Much the Miller's Son in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991).
Jack Wild Tracks
Consider Yourself
Consider Yourself
Consider Yourself
Consider Yourself
Consider Yourself
Consider Yourself
I'd Do Anything
Jack Wild
I'd Do Anything
I'd Do Anything
Fish & Chips
Jack Wild
Fish & Chips
Fish & Chips
I'd Do Anything
Jack Wild
I'd Do Anything
I'd Do Anything
Melody
Jack Wild
Melody
Melody
Consider Yourself
Jack Wild, Mark Lester & Ensemble
Consider Yourself
Consider Yourself
Performer
Pufnstuf
Jack Wild
Pufnstuf
Pufnstuf
Lazy Sunday
Jack Wild
Lazy Sunday
Lazy Sunday
