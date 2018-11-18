Jack Wild (30 September 1952 – 1 March 2006) was an English actor and singer, best known for his debut role as the Artful Dodger in Oliver!, (1968) for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor as well as Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

Wild is also known for his roles as Jimmy in the NBC children's television series H.R. Pufnstuf (1969) and in the accompanying 1970 feature film as well as Much the Miller's Son in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991).