The Lovely Feathers are a Canadian indie rock band from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. They have played the South by Southwest, Pop Montreal and North By Northeast festivals several times. Their albums have reached the top of Canadian and American College Radio. The Lovely Feathers play eccentric, indie-pop, with "quirky" lyrics.
Frantic
