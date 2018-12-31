Lil DickyBorn 1988
Lil Dicky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3268f062-6e76-480a-a384-e1dd2a276afb
Lil Dicky Biography (Wikipedia)
David Andrew Burd (born March 15, 1988), better known by his stage name Lil Dicky or LD, is an American rapper and comedian. He came to prominence with the release of the music video of his song "Ex-Boyfriend", which went viral with more than one million views on YouTube in 24 hours. He released his debut album Professional Rapper on July 31, 2015. In 2018, his song "Freaky Friday", featuring Chris Brown, became a worldwide hit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lil Dicky Tracks
Sort by
Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
Lil Dicky
Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06237vg.jpglink
Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Freaky Friday (DJames Tell Me What You Want Blend) (feat. Chris Brown)
Lil Dicky
Freaky Friday (DJames Tell Me What You Want Blend) (feat. Chris Brown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freaky Friday (DJames Tell Me What You Want Blend) (feat. Chris Brown)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Freaky Friday (Manny Brown Edit) (feat. Chris Brown)
Lil Dicky
Freaky Friday (Manny Brown Edit) (feat. Chris Brown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freaky Friday (Manny Brown Edit) (feat. Chris Brown)
Featured Artist
Freaky Friday (PeteDown Re-Drum) (feat. Chris Brown)
Lil Dicky
Freaky Friday (PeteDown Re-Drum) (feat. Chris Brown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freaky Friday (PeteDown Re-Drum) (feat. Chris Brown)
Featured Artist
Freaky Friday (Clean) (feat. Lil Dicky)
Chris Brown
Freaky Friday (Clean) (feat. Lil Dicky)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freaky Friday (Clean) (feat. Lil Dicky)
Performer
Last played on
Lil Dicky Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist