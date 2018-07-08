Sleeping with Sirens is an American rock band from Orlando, Florida currently residing in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The band currently consists of Kellin Quinn (vocals, keyboards), Gabe Barham (drums), Jack Fowler (lead guitar), Nick Martin (rhythm guitar), and Justin Hills (bass). The band was formed in 2009 by members of For All We Know and Paddock Park. The group is currently signed to Warner Bros. Records and have released five full-length albums and an acoustic EP.

The band rose to fame with their song "If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn", the lead single from their debut album With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear which was released in 2010. Their second album Let's Cheers to This was released in 2011 and became a breakout for the band, thanks to the popular single "If You Can't Hang" The group's third album Feel debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200, and a fourth album entitled Madness was released on March 17, 2015 through Epitaph Records and spawned the single "Kick Me". Their fifth studio album, Gossip, was released on September 22, 2017 on Warner Bros. Records. The group is known primarily for the versatility of vocalist Kellin Quinn's leggero tenor vocal range, along with the heavy sound used on their early work and the pop influences they used later into their career.