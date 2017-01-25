Corey Mitchell Hart (born May 31, 1962) is a Canadian singer, best known for his hit singles "Sunglasses at Night" and "Never Surrender". He has sold over 16 million records worldwide and scored nine US Billboard Top 40 hits. In Canada, Hart has amassed 30 Top 40 hits, including 11 in the Top 10, over the course of 35 years in the music industry. Nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1984, Hart is an inductee of Canada's Walk of Fame and is also a multiple Juno award nominee and winner in Canada, including the Diamond Award for his best-selling album Boy in the Box. He has also been honoured by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) and the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN).