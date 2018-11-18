Ελένη ΒιτάληBorn 19 September 1954
Ελένη Βιτάλη
1954-09-19
Ελένη Βιτάλη Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleni Vitali (Ελένη Βιτάλη) is a Greek popular singer and composer of Romani origin, active from the early 1970s.
Ελένη Βιτάλη Tracks
Allon Ehis Agalia (Live)
Allon Ehis Agalia (Live)
Pio Dromo Na Paro
Pio Dromo Na Paro
The Song Of The Gypsies (To Tragoudi Ton Gifton)
The Song Of The Gypsies (To Tragoudi Ton Gifton)
Dromoi Pou Agapisa
Dromoi Pou Agapisa
Ελένη Βιτάλη Links
