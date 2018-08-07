FlamingosisNew Jersey-based beatmaker Aaron Velasquez
Flamingosis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/325fc4f1-5bb9-4f58-a62c-b44e169f4b56
Flamingosis Tracks
Sort by
Flight Fantastic (feat. Birocratic)
Flamingosis
Flight Fantastic (feat. Birocratic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flight Fantastic (feat. Birocratic)
Last played on
Magic Hour
Flamingosis
Magic Hour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic Hour
Last played on
want me (need me)
Flamingosis
want me (need me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
want me (need me)
Last played on
Come & Get It
Flamingosis
Come & Get It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come & Get It
Last played on
Come And Get It (feat. Young Bae)
Flamingosis
Come And Get It (feat. Young Bae)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come And Get It (feat. Young Bae)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Flute Salad
Flamingosis
Flute Salad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flute Salad
Last played on
Flight Of The Flamingo
Flamingosis
Flight Of The Flamingo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flight Of The Flamingo
Last played on
Back to artist