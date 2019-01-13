Vincent d’IndyBorn 27 March 1851. Died 2 December 1931
Vincent d’Indy
1851-03-27
Vincent d’Indy Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Marie Théodore Vincent d'Indy (27 March 1851 – 2 December 1931) was a French composer and teacher.
Vincent d’Indy Performances & Interviews
Vincent d’Indy Tracks
Jour d'ete a la montagne Op. 61: i. Aurore
Vincent d’Indy
Jour d'ete a la montagne Op. 61: i. Aurore
Jour d'ete a la montagne Op. 61: i. Aurore
Lac Vert and La Poste (Tableux de voyage)
Vincent d’Indy
Lac Vert and La Poste (Tableux de voyage)
Lac Vert and La Poste (Tableux de voyage)
Lied, Op 19
Vincent d’Indy
Lied, Op 19
Lied, Op 19
Chanson et Danses, Op. 50
Vincent d’Indy
Chanson et Danses, Op. 50
Chanson et Danses, Op. 50
Ensemble
Le joie du bleu profond (Miramar de Mallorca Mediterranée)
Vincent d’Indy
Le joie du bleu profond (Miramar de Mallorca Mediterranée)
Le joie du bleu profond (Miramar de Mallorca Mediterranée)
Istar Op.42
Vincent d’Indy
Istar Op.42
Istar Op.42
Jour d'été à la montagne
Vincent d’Indy
Jour d'été à la montagne
Jour d'été à la montagne
Le Joie du Bleu Profond
Vincent d’Indy
Le Joie du Bleu Profond
Le Joie du Bleu Profond
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard francais Op. 25 'Symphonie cevenole'
Vincent d’Indy
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard francais Op. 25 'Symphonie cevenole'
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard francais Op. 25 'Symphonie cevenole'
Istar
Vincent d’Indy
Istar
Istar
Tableaux de Voyage, Op.33: Beuron (B-A-C-H); Depart Matinal
Vincent d’Indy
Tableaux de Voyage, Op.33: Beuron (B-A-C-H); Depart Matinal
Tableaux de Voyage, Op.33: Beuron (B-A-C-H); Depart Matinal
Sarabande et Menuet, Op.24
Vincent d’Indy
Sarabande et Menuet, Op.24
Sarabande et Menuet, Op.24
Sarabande and Minuet Op.24b
Vincent d’Indy
Sarabande and Minuet Op.24b
Sarabande and Minuet Op.24b
Quartet No 3 in D flat major, Op 96
Vincent d’Indy
Quartet No 3 in D flat major, Op 96
Quartet No 3 in D flat major, Op 96
Ensemble
Serenade et Valse, Op 28
Vincent d’Indy
Serenade et Valse, Op 28
Serenade et Valse, Op 28
Le camp de Wallenstein (Wallenstein, Op 12)
Vincent d’Indy
Le camp de Wallenstein (Wallenstein, Op 12)
Le camp de Wallenstein (Wallenstein, Op 12)
Serenade and Valse, Op 28 (Valse)
Vincent d’Indy
Serenade and Valse, Op 28 (Valse)
Serenade and Valse, Op 28 (Valse)
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard francais
Philippe Entremont
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard francais
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard francais
Orchestra
Symphony on a French Mountain Song
Catherine Collard
Symphony on a French Mountain Song
Symphony on a French Mountain Song
Farandole variée (Suite for flute, string trio and harp, Op 91)
Vincent d’Indy
Farandole variée (Suite for flute, string trio and harp, Op 91)
Farandole variée (Suite for flute, string trio and harp, Op 91)
Ensemble
Florence (Symphony No 1 in A major, 'Symphonie italienne')
Vincent d’Indy
Florence (Symphony No 1 in A major, 'Symphonie italienne')
Florence (Symphony No 1 in A major, 'Symphonie italienne')
Orchestra
Symphony no. 1 in A major (Symphonie italienne)
Vincent d’Indy
Symphony no. 1 in A major (Symphonie italienne)
Symphony no. 1 in A major (Symphonie italienne)
Wallenstein - 3 symphonic overtures
Vincent d’Indy
Wallenstein - 3 symphonic overtures
Wallenstein - 3 symphonic overtures
Prelude to Act 1 of 'Fervaal' Op 40
Vincent d’Indy
Prelude to Act 1 of 'Fervaal' Op 40
Prelude to Act 1 of 'Fervaal' Op 40
Symphony no. 1 in A major (Symphonie italienne) second movement; Florence: Allegro vivace
Vincent d’Indy
Symphony no. 1 in A major (Symphonie italienne) second movement; Florence: Allegro vivace
The Enchanted Forest Op. 8
Vincent d’Indy
The Enchanted Forest Op. 8
The Enchanted Forest Op. 8
En Marche
Vincent d’Indy
En Marche
En Marche
Poeme des rivages - Suite symphoniques en 4 tableaux Op.77
Vincent d’Indy
Poeme des rivages - Suite symphoniques en 4 tableaux Op.77
Poeme des rivages - Suite symphoniques en 4 tableaux Op.77
L'Etranger
Vincent d’Indy
L'Etranger
L'Etranger
6 Chants populaire Francais Op.90'6
Vincent d’Indy
6 Chants populaire Francais Op.90'6
6 Chants populaire Francais Op.90'6
Saugefleurie
Vincent d’Indy
Saugefleurie
Saugefleurie
La querelle d'amour
Vincent d’Indy
La querelle d'amour
La querelle d'amour
Sur la Mer
Vincent d’Indy
Sur la Mer
Sur la Mer
Fervaal – Act 3
Vincent d’Indy
Fervaal – Act 3
Fervaal – Act 3
Lied
Vincent d’Indy
Lied
Lied
Choral Varie
Vincent d’Indy
Choral Varie
Choral Varie
Symphonie Italienne - finale (Saltarelle) Naples
Vincent d’Indy
Symphonie Italienne - finale (Saltarelle) Naples
Symphonie Italienne - finale (Saltarelle) Naples
Scherzo – Florence - from Symphonie italienee
Vincent d’Indy
Scherzo – Florence - from Symphonie italienee
Scherzo – Florence - from Symphonie italienee
Fête de village from Tableaux de voyage, Op.33
Vincent d’Indy
Fête de village from Tableaux de voyage, Op.33
Fête de village from Tableaux de voyage, Op.33
Lied, Op 19
Vincent d’Indy
Lied, Op 19
Lied, Op 19
