Dick EmeryBorn 19 February 1915. Died 2 January 1982
Dick Emery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1915-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/325c755e-d083-42f8-8652-0de037011754
Dick Emery Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Gilbert Emery (19 February 1915 – 2 January 1983) was an English comedian and actor. Beginning on radio in the 1950s, a self-titled television series ran from 1963 to 1981.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dick Emery Tracks
Sort by
You Are Awful (But I Like You)
Dick Emery
You Are Awful (But I Like You)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are Awful (But I Like You)
Last played on
If You Love Her
Dick Emery
If You Love Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Love Her
Last played on
Dick Emery Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist