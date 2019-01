Jean Sourisse (born 1940 in Rabat, Morocco) is a French choral conductor. He successively founded and directed the vocal ensemble Audite Nova, the choir of the Concerts Colonne, the vocal Ensemble Jean Sourisse, and the Chœur d'Oratorio de Paris.

