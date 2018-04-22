Jean SourisseBorn 1940
Jean Sourisse
1940
Jean Sourisse Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Sourisse (born 1940 in Rabat, Morocco) is a French choral conductor. He successively founded and directed the vocal ensemble Audite Nova, the choir of the Concerts Colonne, the vocal Ensemble Jean Sourisse, and the Chœur d'Oratorio de Paris.
Jean Sourisse Tracks
Les Fleurs et les arbres Op.68 No.2
Camille Saint‐Saëns
