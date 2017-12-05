Cristina ZavalloniItalian jazz/avant-garde singer. Born 1973
Cristina Zavalloni
1973
Cristina Zavalloni Biography (Wikipedia)
Cristina Zavalloni (born 1973 in Bologna, Italy) is a contemporary Italian singer and composer who focuses primarily on jazz and experimental (or avant-garde) music.
Cristina Zavalloni Tracks
La Commedia - Part IV The Garden of Earthly Delights, extract
Louis Andriessen
La Commedia - Part IV The Garden of Earthly Delights, extract
La Commedia - Part IV The Garden of Earthly Delights, extract
Strange Days
Louis Andriessen
Strange Days
Strange Days
La Commedia, Parts 4 and 5
Louis Andriessen
La Commedia, Parts 4 and 5
La Commedia, Parts 4 and 5
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Louis Andriessen: La Commedia
Barbican, London
2016-02-12T02:37:04
12
Feb
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Louis Andriessen: La Commedia
19:30
Barbican, London
