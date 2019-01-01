Primal FearFormed 1997
Primal Fear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/32567eb3-aeca-467f-8b89-a69b11fcb781
Primal Fear Biography (Wikipedia)
Primal Fear is a German power metal band formed in 1997 by Ralf Scheepers (vocals, ex-Gamma Ray) and Mat Sinner (bass and vocals, Sinner). Sinner and Scheepers formed the band after Scheepers was not hired as Rob Halford's replacement in Judas Priest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Primal Fear Tracks
Sort by
Primal Fear Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist