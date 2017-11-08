Birdy Nam NamFormed 2001
Birdy Nam Nam are a DJ crew from France. Birdy Nam Nam has won several prizes throughout their career including the DMC Technics 2002 World TEAM Championships. Birdy Nam Nam's goal is to use the turntable player as an actual musical instrument. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2006 on Uncivilized World Records, and in March that year they performed at the internationally renowned music conference SXSW. The group's name is taken from a line in the 1968 Peter Sellers film The Party, directed by Blake Edwards.
