Franz "Franzl" Lang (28 December 1930 – 6 December 2015), known as the Yodel King (German: Jodlerkönig), was a yodeller from Bavaria, Germany. Lang also sang and played the guitar and the accordion and was the author of several books on yodelling. Lang’s genre is German folk music; he typically sang in the Bavarian dialect of the rural Alpine regions.[citation needed]

By general consensus, Lang was considered to be the best Alpine yodeller in the world.[citation needed]