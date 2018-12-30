Alexander Alexandrovich Vedernikov (Александр Александрович Ведерников) (born 11 January 1964, in Moscow) is a Russian conductor. His father, Alexander Filipovich Vedernikov, was a famous Russian bass who sang at the Bolshoi Theatre, and his mother, Natalia Nikolaevna Gureeva, was a professor of organ at the Moscow Conservatory.

Vedernikov graduated from the Moscow Conservatory in 1988, where he studied under Leonid Nikolaev. He also took classes from Mark Ermler. Upon his graduation he worked as a conductor in the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre from 1988 to 1991. He was also an assistant conductor to Vladimir Fedoseyev at the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra of Moscow Radio from 1988 to 1995. In 1995 he established Russian Philharmonia Symphony Orchestra and served as its artistic director and chief conductor until 2004.

Vedernikov became music director of the Bolshoi Theatre in 2001. He had a contract with the company until 2010, but in July 2009 resigned on the first day of the theater's summer tour, citing disagreements with its management.