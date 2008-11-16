Mike TournierBorn 24 May 1963
Mike Tournier
1963-05-24
Mike Tournier Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael James Tournier (Mike Tournier) (born May 24, 1963, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England) is an English electronic musician and one of the co-founders of the electronic music group Fluke along with Mike Bryant and Jon Fugler. He first met with other members of Fluke in High Wycombe where he had been involved, along with Jon Fugler, in a band called Skin, the lineup to this band consisting of Jon Fugler, Mike Bryant, Mike Tournier, Karen Smith, Guy Lewis and managed by Julian Nugent.
