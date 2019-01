The Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia Pipe Band is a grade one pipe band from Shotts, in the North Lanarkshire region of Scotland. The band has won the World Pipe Band Championships sixteen times. The current pipe major is Emmett Conway.

