The Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia Pipe Band
1910
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia Pipe Band is a grade one pipe band from Shotts, in the North Lanarkshire region of Scotland. The band has won the World Pipe Band Championships sixteen times. The current pipe major is Emmett Conway.
- Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c6pns.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c6pns.jpg2017-08-12T12:36:55.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05c6pcy
Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia - MSR
- Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia - Medleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044l3xn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044l3xn.jpg2016-08-13T15:01:25.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044l3pb
Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia - Medley
- Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044kkhh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044kkhh.jpg2016-08-13T10:05:10.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044kkbt
Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia - MSR
- Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia - Medleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zsclr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zsclr.jpg2015-08-15T16:55:43.000ZWorld Pipe Band Champions 2015https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zs0t6
Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia - Medley
- Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zsbxq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zsbxq.jpg2015-08-15T11:51:32.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zrbdr
Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia - MSR
Miss Elspeth Campbell / The Islay Ball / Pretty Marion
The Reunion, Upside Down At Eden Court, McKenna's Ceilidh, Til Kingdom Come, The Dancing Stag
Donald Cameron / Susan MacLeod / The Sheepwife
The First One Hundred / Showboat / The Curlew / Caberfeidh / The Bells Of Dunblane / The Smith's A Gallant Fireman
The Silver Thistle / The Wise Maiden / The Whirlie Beat / The Magpie
THE OCTAGON / STRATH BRORA / BRIDE'S JIG / THA MO GHAOL AIR ARD A CHUAIN / EOUNE OF INVERNOCHTY / MISS LILY / FOXHUNTER /
The Ass In The Graveyard
The Ass In The Graveyard
Strathspey And Reel: Suite Ecosse
Strathspey And Reel: Suite Ecosse
Seumas J Lawson / The Kesh Jig / The Whistling Postman / Villa 33 / The Angel's Share / The Strathspey King
THE FRIENDLY PIPER/BLACK ISLE/ABBEVILLE
THE FRIENDLY PIPER/BLACK ISLE/ABBEVILLE
Seumas J Lawson/The Kesh Jig/The Whistling Postman/Villa 33/The Angel's Share/The Strathspey King/Thoughts O Burns/The Steampacket/The Night We Had The Goats
CRODH CHAILEIN/HEROES OF VITTORIA
CRODH CHAILEIN/HEROES OF VITTORIA
Howl at the Moon
Howl at the Moon
THE OCTAGON/STRATH BRORA/BRIDE'S JIG/THA MO GHAOL AIR ARD A CHUAIN/EOUNE OF INVERNOCHTY/MISS LILY/FOXHUNTER/ALE IS DEAR/LOS ROMANES HIGHLANDERS
HIGHLAND WEDDING/SUSAN MACLEOD/JOHN MORRISON OF ASSYNT HOUSE
THE ASS IN THE GRAVEYARD
THE ASS IN THE GRAVEYARD
Piper's Prayer/Smith's A Gallant Fireman/Peurt A Beul/Judge With A Grudge/Legless In Lisbu
The First One Hundred, The Bells of Dunblane, The Iron Man, Kirsty MacCalman's Favourite,
The Flowers Of The Forest
The Flowers Of The Forest
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2016
2016-08-13T02:15:54
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
2015-08-15T02:15:54
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
2014-08-16T02:15:54
World Pipe Band Championships: 2013
2013-08-18T02:15:54
