Bertice ReadingBorn 22 July 1933. Died 8 June 1991
Bertice Reading
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1933-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/324dbb27-79c3-4c90-b98c-ae51f9584d9f
Bertice Reading Biography (Wikipedia)
Bertice Reading (July 22, 1933 – June 8, 1991) was an American-born actress, singer and revue artiste, based in England for most of her career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bertice Reading Tracks
Sort by
My Big Best Shoes
Bertice Reading
My Big Best Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Big Best Shoes
Last played on
My Big Best Shoes (from Valmouth)
Bertice Reading
My Big Best Shoes (from Valmouth)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY
Bertice Reading
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Once More
Fenella Fielding
Just Once More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Once More
Last played on
Rock Baby Rock
Bertice Reading
Rock Baby Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Baby Rock
Last played on
When You're Good To Mama
Bertice Reading
When You're Good To Mama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Gladly Do It All Again
Bertice Reading
I'll Gladly Do It All Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bertice Reading Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist