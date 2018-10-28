Billy May Orchestra
Billy May Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cwpt.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/324d91b7-d273-48c2-b664-7e726b0bfeda
Billy May Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
You'll Never Know
Nat King Cole
You'll Never Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2q.jpglink
You'll Never Know
Last played on
Sparky's Magic Piano
Henry Blair
Sparky's Magic Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Sparky's Magic Piano
Last played on
A Cottage For Sale
Nat King Cole
A Cottage For Sale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2q.jpglink
A Cottage For Sale
Last played on
Who's Sorry Now?
Nat King Cole
Who's Sorry Now?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2q.jpglink
Who's Sorry Now?
Last played on
Just One Of Those Things
Anita O’Day
Just One Of Those Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cvpc.jpglink
Just One Of Those Things
Last played on
Sugar Foot Strut
Billy May Orchestra
Sugar Foot Strut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Sugar Foot Strut
Last played on
Ten Cents A Dance
Anita O’Day
Ten Cents A Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cvpc.jpglink
Ten Cents A Dance
Last played on
Charmaine
Billy May Orchestra
Charmaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Charmaine
Last played on
Bye bye blackbird
Billy May Orchestra
Bye bye blackbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Bye bye blackbird
Last played on
Perfidia
Billy May Orchestra
Perfidia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Perfidia
Last played on
Miles Behind
Billy May Orchestra
Miles Behind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Miles Behind
Last played on
Diane
Billy May Orchestra
Diane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Diane
Last played on
All Of Me
Billy May Orchestra
All Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
All Of Me
Last played on
Til There Was You
Billy May Orchestra
Til There Was You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Til There Was You
Last played on
Fat Man Boogie
Billy May Orchestra
Fat Man Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Fat Man Boogie
Last played on
Always
Billy May Orchestra
Always
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Always
Last played on
Lean Baby
Billy May Orchestra
Lean Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Lean Baby
Last played on
SATIN DOLL
Billy May Orchestra
SATIN DOLL
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
SATIN DOLL
Last played on
THE CONTINENTAL
Billy May Orchestra
THE CONTINENTAL
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
THE CONTINENTAL
Last played on
Top Hat, White Tie And Tails
Billy May Orchestra
Top Hat, White Tie And Tails
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Top Hat, White Tie And Tails
Last played on
The Odd couple
Billy May Orchestra
The Odd couple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
The Odd couple
Last played on
The Song Is You
Billy May Orchestra
The Song Is You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
The Song Is You
Last played on
At Long Last Love
Billy May Orchestra
At Long Last Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
At Long Last Love
Last played on
Mayhem
Billy May Orchestra
Mayhem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Mayhem
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Billy May Orchestra
Autumn Leaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Autumn Leaves
Last played on
when I take my sugar to tea
Billy May Orchestra
when I take my sugar to tea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
when I take my sugar to tea
Last played on
In a Persian Market
Billy May Orchestra
In a Persian Market
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
In a Persian Market
Last played on
Children of the Night
Billy May Orchestra
Children of the Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Children of the Night
Last played on
Main Title from Man with the Golden Arm
Billy May Orchestra
Main Title from Man with the Golden Arm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Main Title from Man with the Golden Arm
Last played on
Santa Lucia
Billy May Orchestra
Santa Lucia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Santa Lucia
Last played on
Undecided
Billy May Orchestra
Undecided
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cwpt.jpglink
Undecided
Last played on
Billy May Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist