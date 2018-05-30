OutbreakHardstyle dj " John-Paul Pirrello". Born 27 December 1984
Outbreak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/324a7af6-1910-4ceb-8d88-3143f81bbbf1
Outbreak Biography (Wikipedia)
John-Paul Pirrello (born 27 December 1984; in Sydney, Australia), known onstage as Outbreak, is an Australian DJ and music producer. Since 2002, he has been active in producing and performing hard dance music, specifically hardstyle since 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Outbreak Tracks
Sort by
#Bassface
Outbreak
#Bassface
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
#Bassface
Last played on
Outbreak Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist