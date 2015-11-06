Francesco CortecciaBorn 17 July 1502. Died 28 May 1571
Francesco Corteccia
Francesco Corteccia Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesco Corteccia (July 27, 1502 – June 7, 1571) was an Italian composer, organist, and teacher of the Renaissance. Not only was he one of the best known of the early composers of madrigals, and an important native Italian composer during a period of domination by composers from the Low Countries, but he was the most prominent musician in Florence for several decades during the reign of Cosimo I de' Medici.
