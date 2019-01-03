Mary Bevan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p058x6h0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3245181b-f0f8-49ea-add7-4165968eb491
Mary Bevan Tracks
Sort by
Trail by Jury
Arthur Sullivan
Trail by Jury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Trail by Jury
So it's kisses your cravng (Shamus O'Brien)
Charles Villiers Stanford
So it's kisses your cravng (Shamus O'Brien)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
So it's kisses your cravng (Shamus O'Brien)
All alone to my eerie.....The Love that is Dead (The Mountebanks)
Alfred Cellier
All alone to my eerie.....The Love that is Dead (The Mountebanks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058x6h0.jpglink
All alone to my eerie.....The Love that is Dead (The Mountebanks)
Faithful Journey - A Mass for Poland
Roxanna Panufnik
Faithful Journey - A Mass for Poland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
Faithful Journey - A Mass for Poland
Last played on
Faithful Journey - A Mass for Poland
Roxanna Panufnik
Faithful Journey - A Mass for Poland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
Faithful Journey - A Mass for Poland
Last played on
The Plaint
Henry Purcell
The Plaint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Plaint
Performer
Last played on
Sweeter than Roses
Henry Purcell
Sweeter than Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sweeter than Roses
Performer
Last played on
L'invitation au voyage
Emmanuel Chabrier
L'invitation au voyage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
L'invitation au voyage
Last played on
He knows the right hours of joy (Whoever lets only the dear God reign)
Felix Mendelssohn
He knows the right hours of joy (Whoever lets only the dear God reign)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
He knows the right hours of joy (Whoever lets only the dear God reign)
Ensemble
Last played on
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
Conductor
Last played on
Coraline (Act II)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Coraline (Act II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058x6h0.jpglink
Coraline (Act II)
Last played on
Chant d’automne
Gabriel Fauré
Chant d’automne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Chant d’automne
Coraline (excerpt)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Coraline (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058x6h0.jpglink
Coraline (excerpt)
Romance de Mignon
Henri Duparc
Romance de Mignon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
Romance de Mignon
La Mort Des Amants
Claude Debussy
La Mort Des Amants
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La Mort Des Amants
Last played on
Caroline Mathilde - Suite from Act 2
Peter Maxwell Davies
Caroline Mathilde - Suite from Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Caroline Mathilde - Suite from Act 2
Last played on
Song For St Cecilia's Day
George Frideric Handel
Song For St Cecilia's Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Song For St Cecilia's Day
Conductor
Last played on
Schon ist das Fest des Lenses (Minnespiel)
Robert Schumann
Schon ist das Fest des Lenses (Minnespiel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Schon ist das Fest des Lenses (Minnespiel)
Last played on
Der Abend, Op.64 No.2
Johannes Brahms
Der Abend, Op.64 No.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Der Abend, Op.64 No.2
Last played on
A London Symphony
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A London Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
A London Symphony
Last played on
Sound Sleep
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sound Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Sound Sleep
Last played on
L' Invitation Au Voyage Vers. For Voice And Piano
Henri Duparc
L' Invitation Au Voyage Vers. For Voice And Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
L' Invitation Au Voyage Vers. For Voice And Piano
Last played on
Sound Sleep for female voices and (optional) orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sound Sleep for female voices and (optional) orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Sound Sleep for female voices and (optional) orchestra
Last played on
Cantata No. 80 Bwv.80 (Ein Feste Burg Ist Unser Gott)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No. 80 Bwv.80 (Ein Feste Burg Ist Unser Gott)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No. 80 Bwv.80 (Ein Feste Burg Ist Unser Gott)
Performer
Last played on
The Sound of Music: The Lonely Goatherd
Richard Rodgers
The Sound of Music: The Lonely Goatherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
The Sound of Music: The Lonely Goatherd
Music Arranger
Last played on
No 42 (In The Alps)
Richard Ayres
No 42 (In The Alps)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htpvw.jpglink
No 42 (In The Alps)
Last played on
The Window - No. 1 On The Hill
Arthur Sullivan
The Window - No. 1 On The Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Window - No. 1 On The Hill
Last played on
Where The Bee Sucks, Arr. For Voice And Piano [from 'The Tempest' Incidental Mus
Arthur Sullivan
Where The Bee Sucks, Arr. For Voice And Piano [from 'The Tempest' Incidental Mus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Where The Bee Sucks, Arr. For Voice And Piano [from 'The Tempest' Incidental Mus
Last played on
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
Ensemble
Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten, MVW A 7
Felix Mendelssohn
Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten, MVW A 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten, MVW A 7
Ensemble
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79
Ensemble
So Lasst mich scheinen
Joseph Middleton, Franz Schubert & Mary Bevan
So Lasst mich scheinen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
So Lasst mich scheinen
Performer
Singer
Last played on
L'invitation au voyage
Joseph Middleton, Henri Duparc & Mary Bevan
L'invitation au voyage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
L'invitation au voyage
Performer
Singer
Last played on
How Cold The Wind Doth Blow For Tenor, Violin And Piano
Ralph Vaughan Williams
How Cold The Wind Doth Blow For Tenor, Violin And Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
How Cold The Wind Doth Blow For Tenor, Violin And Piano
Last played on
Les illuminations (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
Benjamin Britten
Les illuminations (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Les illuminations (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
Performer
Last played on
Bel piacere (Agrippina)
George Frideric Handel
Bel piacere (Agrippina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Bel piacere (Agrippina)
Last played on
The Love-Song of the Birds
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Love-Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Love-Song of the Birds
Last played on
The Last Invocation
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Last Invocation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Last Invocation
Last played on
Salley Gardens
Benjamin Britten
Salley Gardens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Salley Gardens
Last played on
I waited for the Lord (Symphony No 2)
Felix Mendelssohn
I waited for the Lord (Symphony No 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
I waited for the Lord (Symphony No 2)
Last played on
Orpheus - Act III
Luigi Rossi
Orpheus - Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058x6h0.jpglink
Orpheus - Act III
Orchestra
Last played on
The sun whose rays
Arthur Sullivan
The sun whose rays
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The sun whose rays
Performer
Last played on
"Bel piacere è godere fido amor!", from Act III of Agrippina (Venice 1709)
George Frideric Handel
"Bel piacere è godere fido amor!", from Act III of Agrippina (Venice 1709)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
"Bel piacere è godere fido amor!", from Act III of Agrippina (Venice 1709)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mary Bevan
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: John Butt conducts Bach's B Minor Mass
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehdgfx
Barbican, London
2019-02-02T01:37:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05vyzbq.jpg
2
Feb
2019
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: John Butt conducts Bach's B Minor Mass
Barbican, LondonBook tickets
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Alexandra Palace
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emfhj5
Alexandra Palace
2018-09-01T01:37:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p061yy02.jpg
1
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Britten & Shostakovich
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exggwh
MediaCityUK Salford
2016-11-09T01:37:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p030rl2y.jpg
9
Nov
2016
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Britten & Shostakovich
13:55
MediaCityUK Salford
St David's Hall 2015-16: Messiah
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evm2mb
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2015-12-08T01:37:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p037z9gy.jpg
8
Dec
2015
St David's Hall 2015-16: Messiah
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2014: Prom 35: Sibelius, Walton & Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8chn3
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-12T01:37:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01xj5by.jpg
12
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 35: Sibelius, Walton & Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 49: Gilbert & Sullivan – The Yeomen of the Guard
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evmv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-19T01:37:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xly66.jpg
19
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 49: Gilbert & Sullivan – The Yeomen of the Guard
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist