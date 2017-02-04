Alan BergmanAmerican lyricist. Born 11 September 1925
Alan Bergman
1925-09-11
Alan Bergman Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Bergman (born September 11, 1925) and Marilyn Bergman (née Keith), born November 10, 1929) are American lyricists and songwriters. The pair have been married since 1958 and have written the music and lyrics for numerous celebrated television shows, films, and stage musicals. The Bergmans have won two Academy Awards for Best Original Song and have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Alan Bergman Tracks
You Gotta Pay the Band
Abbey Lincoln
You Gotta Pay the Band
You Gotta Pay the Band
Last played on
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
Alan Bergman
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
Nice 'n' Easy
Alan Bergman
Nice 'n' Easy
Nice 'n' Easy
Last played on
The Summer Knows
Alan Bergman
The Summer Knows
It Might Be You
Alan Bergman
It Might Be You
It Might Be You
Last played on
And Then There's Maude
Marilyn Bergman
And Then There's Maude
And Then There's Maude
Last played on
