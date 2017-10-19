Roy GainesBorn 12 August 1934
Roy Gaines
1934-08-12
Roy Gaines Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy James Gaines (born August 12, 1934 or 1937) is an American Texas blues and electric blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. He wrote and recorded the song "A Hell of a Night", which was first issued on his 1982 album Gainelining.
He is the younger brother of the blues musician Grady Gaines.
Roy Gaines Tracks
