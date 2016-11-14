John Bettis (born October 24, 1946) is an American lyricist who has co-written many famous popular songs over the years. In 2011, Bettis was inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well as the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He was originally part of the band Spectrum, which also featured Richard and Karen Carpenter. He wrote the lyrics for "Top of the World", a huge hit for both Lynn Anderson and The Carpenters. He wrote several more hits for The Carpenters, including "Only Yesterday", "Goodbye to Love" and "Yesterday Once More". He later wrote hits for other artists such as Madonna ("Crazy for You"), Michael Jackson ("Human Nature"), The Pointer Sisters ("Slow Hand"), Diana Ross ("When You Tell Me That You Love Me"), Jennifer Warnes ("Nights Are Forever"), Peabo Bryson ("Can You Stop the Rain"), George Strait ("Heartland"), Ronnie Milsap ("Only One Love in My Life"), and Barbara Mandrell ("One of a Kind Pair of Fools"). Bettis also co-wrote, with Albert Hammond, "One Moment in Time", the 1988 Summer Olympics anthem performed by Whitney Houston and, with Steve Dorff, the theme song to the 1980s sitcom Growing Pains, "As Long as We Got Each Other."