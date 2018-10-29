Cry Cry Cry
Cry Cry Cry was a folk supergroup, consisting of Richard Shindell, Lucy Kaplansky, and Dar Williams. The band released a single eponymous album of cover songs on October 13, 1998.
By Way of Sorrow
Cold Missouri Waters
The Last Thing On My Mind
The Ballad Of Mary Magdalen
Down by the Water
