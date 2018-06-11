Thomas Sanderling (born October 2, 1942) is a German conductor. His father was the conductor Kurt Sanderling. His half-brothers are the conductors Stefan Sanderling and Michael Sanderling.

Sanderling was born in Novosibirsk, and began his education by studying violin at the special school of the Leningrad Conservatory. In 1960, he began his studies at the Hochschule für Musik "Hanns Eisler" in Berlin. In 1962, after winning a national conducting competition, he made his debut as a conductor, followed by further studies with Hans Swarowsky. He was assistant to Herbert von Karajan and Leonard Bernstein.

Sanderling started his career in Sondershausen and Reichenbach, before being appointed music director in Halle/Saale in 1966. In 1978, he made his debut at the Wiener Staatsoper and later at the Bayerische Staatsoper. He served as principal guest conductor at the Deutsche Staatsoper Berlin from 1978 to 1983. He moved to the Federal Republic of Germany in 1983. Between 1984 and 1986, he was principal conductor and artistic advisor of the Amsterdam Philharmonisch Orkest.