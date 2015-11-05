Renate EggebrechtBorn 12 August 1944
Renate Eggebrecht
1944-08-12
Renate Eggebrecht Biography
Renate Eggebrecht (born August 12, 1944) is a German violinist and record producer.
Renate Eggebrecht Tracks
Piano Trio (3rd mvt)
Germaine Tailleferre
Piano Trio (3rd mvt)
Performer
Piano Trio (3rd mvt)
Trio For Piano, Violin And Cello
Renate Eggebrecht
Trio For Piano, Violin And Cello
Performer
Trio For Piano, Violin And Cello
Sonata No. 1 For Violin And Piano
Renate Eggebrecht
Sonata No. 1 For Violin And Piano
Performer
Sonata No. 1 For Violin And Piano
