Sarah Leonard
How should I my true love know? (The Three Ravens)
John Harle
Last played on
Sing, Ariel
Alexander Goehr
Last played on
The Story of Mary O'Neill
Nicola LeFanu
Conductor
Last played on
Prospero's Books: Where the Bee Sucks
Michael Nyman
Last played on
The City of Love: No.1 (feat. David Alberman & Sarah Leonard)
Rolf Hind
Last played on
A Painted Life II: The Interpretation of Dreams (feat. Steve Lodder, Sarah Leonard & Doric String Quartet)
John Harle
Last played on
Painted Life (based on Lucien Freud self portrait - Reflection)
John Harle
Last played on
The Man who mistook his wife for a hat (extract)
Emile Belcourt, Frederick Westcott, Catherine (Kate) Musker, Michael Nyman, Sarah Leonard, Alexander Bălănescu, Jonathan Carney, Moray Welsh, Anthony Hinnigan, Helen Tunstall, Michael Nyman & Michael Nyman
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-21T02:34:32
21
Jul
1998
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-02T02:34:32
2
Aug
1992
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-17T02:34:32
17
Aug
1988
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-14T02:34:32
14
Sep
1984
Royal Albert Hall
