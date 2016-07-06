MoSSHip hop producer
MoSS
Jason Connoy, better known as MoSS, is a Canadian hip-hop record producer from Toronto, Ontario.
Rapper Obie Trice recently released Special Reserve, a collection of previously unreleased and rare tracks produced by MoSS. He is also co-credited on Eternia's 2010 album At Last, an album which was named as a longlisted nominee for the 2011 Polaris Music Prize.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
U Don't Know (XVII Flip vs Moss Remix) (feat. Wayne Coyne)
Alison Wonderland
