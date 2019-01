Rapper Obie Trice recently released Special Reserve, a collection of previously unreleased and rare tracks produced by MoSS. He is also co-credited on Eternia's 2010 album At Last, an album which was named as a longlisted nominee for the 2011 Polaris Music Prize.

