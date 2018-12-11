Cosey Fanni TuttiBorn 4 November 1951
Cosey Fanni Tutti
1951-11-04
Cosey Fanni Tutti (born Christine Carol Newby; 4 November 1951) is an English performance artist, musician, and writer, best known for her time in the avant-garde groups Throbbing Gristle and Chris & Cosey.
Her name came about in 1973, before which she performed under the name Cosmosis. According to Throbbing Gristle biographer Simon Ford, "Cosey Fanni Tutti" was suggested to her by mail artist Robin Klassnick, and it comes from the opera Così fan tutte, meaning literally "Thus Do They All."
