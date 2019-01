Tosca are an Austrian music group consisting of Richard Dorfmeister and Rupert Huber. This is Dorfmeister's second such project, the first being Kruder & Dorfmeister. Tosca's first album, Opera, was released in 1997 by G-Stone Recordings.

