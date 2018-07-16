Marc Edward Neikrug (born September 24, 1946) is a contemporary American composer, pianist, and conductor. He was born in New York City, the son of cellists George Neikrug and Olga Zundel. He is best known for a Piano Concerto (1966), the theater piece Through Roses (1980), and the opera Los Alamos (1988). Among his notable recent compositions are the orchestral song cycle Healing Ceremony (2010), his Concerto for Orchestra (2012), a Bassoon Concerto (2013), and the Canta-Concerto (2014). He studied with Giselher Klebe at the Hochschule für Musik Detmold from 1964 to 1968, and composition at Stony Brook University (M.M., 1971). In 1978 he was appointed as consultant on contemporary music to the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. Since the late 1990s he has been Artistic Director of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival. He is also known for collaborations with violinist Pinchas Zukerman.